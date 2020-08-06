cricketers appreciate Australia for producing special shoes for female players

(@fidahassanain)

The women cricketers wear men’s shoes that do not fit them easily but now it will be over for Australian women cricketers as ASICS Australia has started production of special shoes for their female players.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2020) Alia Riaz and Mahim Tariq lauded the production of special shoes for women cricketers, calling it a revolutionary step here on Thursday.

Both players said that the step was really appreciable as the women players would be able to wear appropriate size of shoes easily.

ASICS Australia has added a feather to its cap by designing the world’s first cricket shoe, specifically designed for females.

The new sports shoe were developed locally with the cooperation of Cricket Australia’s (CA) Women’s Team physiotherapists and athletes.

Earlier, the women wore men’s shoes to play cricket.

The new product will safe women players from injuries as they have to put on unmatched shoes by wearing multiple pairs of socks.

While talking to a local tv, Alia Riaz said female players now could get appropriate size of shoes easily, pointing out that earlier players had to wear shoes with unmatched sizes, risking injury to the cricketers.

Mahim Tariq, the fast bowler, said that the specially designed spikes for women cricketers would be of great benefit.

“I ask PCB to take step for women players in Pakistan,” the player said.