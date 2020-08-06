UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricketers Appreciate Australia For Producing Special Shoes For Female Players

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:41 PM

cricketers appreciate Australia for producing special shoes for female players

The women cricketers wear men’s shoes that do not fit them easily but now it will be over for Australian women cricketers as ASICS Australia has started production of special shoes for their female players.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2020) Alia Riaz and Mahim Tariq lauded the production of special shoes for women cricketers, calling it a revolutionary step here on Thursday.

Both players said that the step was really appreciable as the women players would be able to wear appropriate size of shoes easily.

ASICS Australia has added a feather to its cap by designing the world’s first cricket shoe, specifically designed for females.

The new sports shoe were developed locally with the cooperation of Cricket Australia’s (CA) Women’s Team physiotherapists and athletes.

Earlier, the women wore men’s shoes to play cricket.

The new product will safe women players from injuries as they have to put on unmatched shoes by wearing multiple pairs of socks.

While talking to a local tv, Alia Riaz said female players now could get appropriate size of shoes easily, pointing out that earlier players had to wear shoes with unmatched sizes, risking injury to the cricketers.

Mahim Tariq, the fast bowler, said that the specially designed spikes for women cricketers would be of great benefit.

“I ask PCB to take step for women players in Pakistan,” the player said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Australia Sports PCB Women National University TV From

Recent Stories

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

14 minutes ago

FM asks OIC, Muslim Ummah to be united on Kashmir ..

39 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz indicted in Ramzan S ..

51 minutes ago

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan witnesses improvement in recoveries from ..

1 hour ago

PM assures Hurriyet leaders to continue raising hi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.