Cricketers Call Parents To Vaccinate Children Against Polio
Muhammad Rameez Published December 17, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Prominent Pakistani cricketers, including Imam-ul-Haq and off-spinner Sajid Khan have urged the parents to play their role in the national anti-polio campaign by vaccinating their children against polio until the virus is completely eradicated from Pakistan
Their appeal was made during the launch of the Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) in Rawalpindi, held at a local hotel.
The Punjab government is targeting nearly 23.3 million children during the ongoing anti-polio drive which began on December 16.
The provincial government has placed a special focus on combating polio due to the recent intensification of its spread.
This year, Punjab has reported one confirmed polio case, and environmental samples indicating the presence of the virus have spiked in major cities.
Sajid Khan, who recently played a key role in Pakistan's victory against England in a Test series, emphasized the urgency of polio eradication, urging for continued vigilance to prevent its spread.
"Polio eradication must remain a top priority. We need to maintain the highest level of vigilance to keep polio at bay," said the national cricketer.
He also expressed his commitment to supporting polio eradication efforts till no child suffers from polio-induced paralysis, as his top priorities.
Imam-ul-Haq acknowledged the critical role of vaccination teams, highlighting their dedication in going door-to-door to protect the health of children.
"The teams are working with a single purpose, safeguarding the health of our children," he said.
CM’s Focal Person on Polio, Uzma Kardar appreciated the national players for their support in this important cause. She emphasized that missing polio vaccination could make children more vulnerable to the virus.
“The cricketers’ involvement in polio eradication efforts will help create a more conducive environment for the vaccination teams,” she said.
Dr. Arbab Khan, CEO of Health Authority reassured that the district was focused on delivering high-quality vaccination campaigns, ensuring accessibility and effective communication to reach all children under five. He stressed the importance of vaccinating 100% of children to achieve community immunity and prevent the virus from re-circulating.
"To achieve this, local communities must trust the vaccination program and be assured that the vaccines are safe for their children," he added.
According to the details, over 200,000 mobile and transit vaccination teams have been deployed across Punjab province.
