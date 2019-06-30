Cricketers congratulate Pak team over nail biting win against Afghanistan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Imad Wasim's unbeaten 49 made sure Pakistan moved into the top four of the table after falling to 156-6 when chasing a modest total of 228.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th June, 2019) Pakistan avoided a huge shock to keep their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the cricket World Cup alive with a nervy three-wicket win over Afghanistan in Leeds on Saturday.

Afghanistan looked on course for their first victory of the tournament as Pakistan fell to 156-6 chasing a total of 228, but 49 not out from Imad Wasim saw the 1992 champions over the line with two balls to spare.

Fans then spilled onto the pitch in chaotic scenes after the winning runs were struck.

There were also ugly scenes before the match on Saturday when police had to intervene after violent clashes between rival supporters outside the ground.

However, former and current cricketers are congratulating Pakistan team, especially Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi, for their brilliant performance.

Here’s what they are saying:

Star players Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz also expressed their happiness over the thrilling victory.

Imad Wasim

Wahab Riaz

After a terrible start with just one win from their opening five matches, Pakistan have now won three in matches in succession to leapfrog hosts England into fourth place.

A semi-final place is still in England's hands, but they face the daunting task of having to beat at least one and most likely both of India and New Zealand in their final two fixtures.