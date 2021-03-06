Cricketers congratulate PM Imran for securing votes of confidence

(@fidahassanain)

The former colleagues and incumbent cricketers have appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for not giving up during his political struggle.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2021) Former colleagues and incumbent cricketers have congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan over successfully getting vote of confidence, appreciating him for not giving up.

Taking to Twitter, Waqar Younis called Prime Minister Imran Khan “Tiger” and congratulated him for getting votes of confidence in the National Assembly.

Waqar Younis wrote: “The tiger roars again. Congratulations skipper,”. He used hashtag for vote of confidence and also tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Another player Mohammad Hafeez appreciated PM Khan for getting votes of confidence.

He called this historic political development as “major stroke”.

Aamir Yamin also took to Twitter and called Prime Minister Imran Khan “Great Captain” for getting trust votes.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran once again vowed to change the country’s fate, saying that he would not give up and would hold the corrupt responsible.