Cricketers In Doctors’ Uniform Go Viral On Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 20, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Cricketers in doctors’ uniform go viral on social media

The prominent cricketers including Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Misbahul Haq and Shoaib Malik are seen standing together in doctors’ uniform.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2022) A picture of the senior cricketers wearing white uniform doctors has gone viral on the social media.

Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Misbahul Haq, Shoaib Malik and Fakhar Alam were looking like the doctors.

The fans shared, liked and made interesting comments on the picture.

Earlier, the same panel held interesting debate on the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. It was revealed during that discussion that Shoaib Malik who could not play CPL actually wanted to play World Cup 2022 but he was not selected.

