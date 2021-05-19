UrduPoint.com
Cricketers Play ‘Guess The Celebrity Game’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

The players of different PSL teams are seen playing ‘guess celebrity game’ in a video that has gone viral on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2021) The cricketers of different teams of Pakistan Super League (PSL) played celebrity game to test their Pakistani pop culture knowledge.

PSL officials uploaded a video of the cricketers talking about different celebrities.

Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Imam ul Haq, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Umaid Asif, Azam Khan and Mohammad Nawaz appeared in the video while playing “guess the Pakistani celebrity game”.

In the beginning, the players were shown the picture of actor Ahad Raza Mir and they made correct guess. Next, they were shown picture of Dananeer Mobin and they recognized her face but could not remember her name.

The cricketers, however, quickly recognized Naseebo Lal, Tik Toker Jam Safdar and late legendary singer Noor Jehan.

