Open Menu

Cricketers Playing PSL 9 Call On PCB Chairman

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2024 | 08:03 PM

Cricketers playing PSL 9 call on PCB chairman

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses the players and lauds their performances in national colours.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi met Pakistan players participating in HBL PSL 9 at a local hotel in Islamabad.

Chairman addressed the players and lauded their performances in national colours. COO PCB Salman Naseer, Chief selector Wahab Riaz and other PCB officials were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the players, Chairman said, “Our collective mission is to win and for that, we must be united. We are committed to bringing merit to our work ethic. The high performers and quality players will be given ample opportunities to prove their mettle. All of you are good enough and that is why you are here. The board aims to invest more resources in our players.

“I want you to inculcate fighting spirit in your style of play irrespective of the results. Fans in Pakistan love cricket and they will surely back the team when you put up a fight on the ground. We will have to make some sacrifices for the great cause and look forward to the upcoming challenges in our cricket schedule. The PCB is also planning to upgrade some of the major venues in the country.”

Talking about the team’s preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Chairman stated, “We have a home series against New Zealand followed by away series against Ireland and England before departing to the USA for the mega event. The board has planned a strength and conditioning camp before this challenging international season.”

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Cricket Islamabad T20 World ICC PCB Pakistan Super League Hotel Ireland Wahab Riaz Event All Habib Bank Limited Merit Packaging Limited Love New Zealand

Recent Stories

Nothing to do with the electoral process, says mil ..

Nothing to do with the electoral process, says military’s top brass

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln d ..

Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain

26 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against M ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

38 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote in ..

Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment

20 minutes ago
 BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons i ..

BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day

27 minutes ago
 Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

27 minutes ago
US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: militar ..

US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military

39 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..

39 minutes ago
 Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

43 minutes ago
 China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic ..

China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..

43 minutes ago
 First official event announced for Princess of Wal ..

First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery

44 minutes ago
 BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presid ..

BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports