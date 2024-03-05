Cricketers Playing PSL 9 Call On PCB Chairman
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2024 | 08:03 PM
Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses the players and lauds their performances in national colours.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi met Pakistan players participating in HBL PSL 9 at a local hotel in Islamabad.
Chairman addressed the players and lauded their performances in national colours. COO PCB Salman Naseer, Chief selector Wahab Riaz and other PCB officials were also present on this occasion.
Addressing the players, Chairman said, “Our collective mission is to win and for that, we must be united. We are committed to bringing merit to our work ethic. The high performers and quality players will be given ample opportunities to prove their mettle. All of you are good enough and that is why you are here. The board aims to invest more resources in our players.
“I want you to inculcate fighting spirit in your style of play irrespective of the results. Fans in Pakistan love cricket and they will surely back the team when you put up a fight on the ground. We will have to make some sacrifices for the great cause and look forward to the upcoming challenges in our cricket schedule. The PCB is also planning to upgrade some of the major venues in the country.”
Talking about the team’s preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Chairman stated, “We have a home series against New Zealand followed by away series against Ireland and England before departing to the USA for the mega event. The board has planned a strength and conditioning camp before this challenging international season.”
Recent Stories
Nothing to do with the electoral process, says military’s top brass
Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans
Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment
BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day
Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues
US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur
China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..
First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans38 minutes ago
-
WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title46 minutes ago
-
PCB Chairman vows to make national team a force to be reckoned with1 hour ago
-
Preview: Real Madrid in strong position against Leipzig for Champions League quarters24 minutes ago
-
Handball Men Provincial League concludes24 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 21 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win2 hours ago
-
Bairstow under pressure in 100th Test after lean India series5 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record5 hours ago
-
NZC security delegation visits Pindi Stadium46 minutes ago
-
Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi to move to third position20 hours ago
-
3rd Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup golf tees off tomorrow20 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores21 hours ago