Cricketers playing PSL 9 call on PCB chairman

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses the players and lauds their performances in national colours.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi met Pakistan players participating in HBL PSL 9 at a local hotel in Islamabad.

Chairman addressed the players and lauded their performances in national colours. COO PCB Salman Naseer, Chief selector Wahab Riaz and other PCB officials were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the players, Chairman said, “Our collective mission is to win and for that, we must be united. We are committed to bringing merit to our work ethic. The high performers and quality players will be given ample opportunities to prove their mettle. All of you are good enough and that is why you are here. The board aims to invest more resources in our players.

“I want you to inculcate fighting spirit in your style of play irrespective of the results. Fans in Pakistan love cricket and they will surely back the team when you put up a fight on the ground. We will have to make some sacrifices for the great cause and look forward to the upcoming challenges in our cricket schedule. The PCB is also planning to upgrade some of the major venues in the country.”

Talking about the team’s preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Chairman stated, “We have a home series against New Zealand followed by away series against Ireland and England before departing to the USA for the mega event. The board has planned a strength and conditioning camp before this challenging international season.”