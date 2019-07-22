UrduPoint.com
Cricketers Report For Emerging Players High Performance Camp

Mon 22nd July 2019



The Emerging Players High Performance Camp for U19 cricketers started here on Monday at the National Cricket Academy



Seventeen players, who recently toured Sri Lanka and South Africa, had been invited to the camp, said a spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket board.

On the opening day, the NCA coaches provided the players with a preview of the upcoming season, which also included the Asia Cup and the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa 2020 besides other domestic events.

Later, the players underwent medical screening, which included bio-mechanical analysis and other tests. "The day capped off with fitness testing, which included push-ups and sprinting," he said.

The session also included a recap of the recently-concluded tours of Sri Lanka and South Africa, where Pakistan defeated the home sides 3-2 and 7-0, respectively in the 50-over matches series.

The six-week long camp had been divided into two phases to provide flexibility to the coaches to add more players on the basis of their performances in the U19 Regional academies presently running across the country, he said.

The following players were taking part in the Emerging Players High Performance Camp:Abbas Afridi (FATA); Akhtar Shah (Quetta); Amir Ali (Larkana); Basit Ali (Multan); Fahad Munir (Lahore); Haider Ali (Rawalpindi): Irfan Niazi (Faisalabad); Khayyam Khan (Abbottabad) Mohammad Amir (Peshawar); Mohammad Haris (Peshawar); Mohammad Wasim (FATA); Naseem Shah (Lahore); Niaz Khan (Peshawar); Qasim Akram (Lahore); Rohail Nazir (Islamabad): Saim Ayub (Karachi) and Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi).

