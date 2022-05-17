UrduPoint.com

Cricketers Resume Training At NHPC Before Start Of New Season

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 17, 2022 | 02:51 PM

Cricketers resume training at NHPC before start of new season

PCB has shared a video clip showing the cricketers doing exercises at National High Performance Centre (NHPC).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2022) The Cricketers have started training camp at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore in two different groups from Sunday.

The players are much excited and focusing on their fitness.

Taking to Twitter, PCB shared a video clip showing the cricketers doing exercises.

Earlier, the board said that 61 cricketers would attend the conditioning camp at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore in two different groups from Sunday.

First group of 27 cricketers would attend the camp from 15-25 May, while the second group comprising 34 cricketers will participate in the camp from 26 May to 10 June. Players featuring in the English County Championship have been exempted from these camps.

Pakistan squad for the ODI series against the West Indies will be announced on 23 May and those selected for the 8,10 and 12 June matches will attend the training camp, presently scheduled in Rawalpindi, from 1 June.

Related Topics

Lahore Twitter PCB Rawalpindi May June Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Negotiators Guided by London, Washington ..

Ukrainian Negotiators Guided by London, Washington - Russian Foreign Minister

23 minutes ago
 5.6-magnitude quake hits 229 km SSE of Katsuura, J ..

5.6-magnitude quake hits 229 km SSE of Katsuura, Japan: USGS

23 minutes ago
 West Not Ready to Provide Security Guarantees to U ..

West Not Ready to Provide Security Guarantees to Ukraine - Lavrov

23 minutes ago
 Hours long load-shedding disturbs life

Hours long load-shedding disturbs life

36 minutes ago
 Russian Forces Destroy Railway Traction Power Subs ..

Russian Forces Destroy Railway Traction Power Substation in Kharkiv Region - Mil ..

42 minutes ago
 Moscow Sees Finland, Sweden Bid to Join NATO Only ..

Moscow Sees Finland, Sweden Bid to Join NATO Only as Geopolitical Move to Contai ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.