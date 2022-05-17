Cricketers resume training at NHPC before start of new season

(@Abdulla99267510)

PCB has shared a video clip showing the cricketers doing exercises at National High Performance Centre (NHPC).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2022) The Cricketers have started training camp at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore in two different groups from Sunday.

The players are much excited and focusing on their fitness.

Taking to Twitter, PCB shared a video clip showing the cricketers doing exercises.

Earlier, the board said that 61 cricketers would attend the conditioning camp at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore in two different groups from Sunday.

First group of 27 cricketers would attend the camp from 15-25 May, while the second group comprising 34 cricketers will participate in the camp from 26 May to 10 June. Players featuring in the English County Championship have been exempted from these camps.

Pakistan squad for the ODI series against the West Indies will be announced on 23 May and those selected for the 8,10 and 12 June matches will attend the training camp, presently scheduled in Rawalpindi, from 1 June.