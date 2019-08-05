UrduPoint.com
Cricketers Who Have Batted On All Five Days Of A Test

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:34 PM

England's Rory Burns became just the 10th player to bat on all five days of a Test match during the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Monday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :England's Rory Burns became just the 10th player to bat on all five days of a Test match during the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Monday.

The complete list is as follows (player, innings, team, opponents, venue, year): ML Jaisimha 20* 74 India v Australia Kolkata 1960 Geoff Boycott 107 80* England v Australia Nottingham 1977 Kim Hughes 117 84 Australia v England Lord's 1980 Allan Lamb 23 110 England v West Indies Lord's 1984 Ravi Shastri 111 7* India v England Kolkata 1984 Adrian Griffith 114 18 West Indies v New Zealand Hamilton 1999 Andrew Flintoff 70 51 England v India Mohali 2006 Alviro Petersen 156 39 South Africa v New Zealand Wellington 2012 Cheteshwar Pujara 52 22 India v Sri Lanka Kolkata 2017 Rory Burns 133 11 England v Australia Birmingham 2019 Note: * = not out

