UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricketers Wish Early Recovery To PM Imran Khan From COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 04:26 PM

Cricketers wish early recovery to PM Imran Khan from COVID-19

The players prayed for early recovery of Prime Minsiter Imran Khan who has isolated himself at home after contracting Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2021) Like political leaders and people from different walks of life, the cricketers have wished Prime Minister Imran Khan speedy recovery from the COVID-19.

Expressing love and care for Prime Minister Imran Khan who has contracted COVID-19, the cricketers have also wished him good health and early recovery.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Akhtar and many other players have wished Prime Minister Imran Khan speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Shahid Khan Afridi who is known as “Boom, Boom” said: “Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery & complete shifa from #COVID19. This is a reminder to us all that the virus can hit any of our homes; practise social distancing, wear your masks & #StaySafe,”.

Medium fast bowler Hasan Ali said: “May Allah SWT bless you with a speedy recovery inshaAllah 🤲🏼🤲🏼 @ImranKhanPTI,”. Get well soon!

Shoaib Akhtar said: “Wishing a healthy recovery to PM sahab @ImranKhanPTI. He just tested positive for Covid-19. #Coronaviruspakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan contracted COVID-19 before being vaccinated which usually develops immunity after the second dose. Coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing in Pakistan and smart lockdown has been imposed in different parts of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Shahid Afridi Prime Minister Twitter Immunity Wahab Riaz Hasan Ali National University Afridi All From Love

Recent Stories

Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After Quake Off Miyagi ..

2 minutes ago

Leeds legend Lorimer dies: club

2 minutes ago

7.2-magnitude quake off northeast Japan, tsunami a ..

2 minutes ago

AAC inspected implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in b ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan's Khan Tests Positive for COVID-19 Mere 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Overseas fans barred from Tokyo Olympics over viru ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.