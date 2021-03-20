Cricketers wish early recovery to PM Imran Khan from COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

The players prayed for early recovery of Prime Minsiter Imran Khan who has isolated himself at home after contracting Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2021) Like political leaders and people from different walks of life, the cricketers have wished Prime Minister Imran Khan speedy recovery from the COVID-19.

Expressing love and care for Prime Minister Imran Khan who has contracted COVID-19, the cricketers have also wished him good health and early recovery.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Akhtar and many other players have wished Prime Minister Imran Khan speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Shahid Khan Afridi who is known as “Boom, Boom” said: “Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery & complete shifa from #COVID19. This is a reminder to us all that the virus can hit any of our homes; practise social distancing, wear your masks & #StaySafe,”.

Medium fast bowler Hasan Ali said: “May Allah SWT bless you with a speedy recovery inshaAllah 🤲🏼🤲🏼 @ImranKhanPTI,”. Get well soon!

Shoaib Akhtar said: “Wishing a healthy recovery to PM sahab @ImranKhanPTI. He just tested positive for Covid-19. #Coronaviruspakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan contracted COVID-19 before being vaccinated which usually develops immunity after the second dose. Coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing in Pakistan and smart lockdown has been imposed in different parts of the country.