Cricketers wish Happy Women’s Day to all incredible women

Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imamul Haq, Mohammad Hafeez and many others have appreciated the women for their inspirational and positive roles in the society.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2021) The national cricketers have wished International Women’s Day.

The players have paid respect to the women for their role in the society besides highlighting their sacrifices.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said: “She believed, She could. And she did,”. Her also used hashtag of International Women’s Day.

Sarfraz Ahmed also shared his message for the incredible women on this day.

He wrote: “ Happy #WomensDay to all the incredible ladies out there.. Shine on.. not today but everyday!,”.

Imamul Haq also wished Happy Women’s Day to all women, thanking the inspirational women for their positive role in the society.

Not just players, people from different walks of life lauded the women’s role in the society.