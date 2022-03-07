Cricket superstar Shane Warne died of natural causes, Thai police said Monday, citing an autopsy report

Koh Samui, Thailand, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :cricket superstar Shane Warne died of natural causes, Thai police said Monday, citing an autopsy report.

The legendary Australian leg-spinner died on the Thai holiday island of Koh Samui on Friday after being found unresponsive at a luxury villa.