Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top European Championship scorer

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time top scorer in the history of the European Championship with a late penalty in Portugal's opening Euro 2020 game against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday.

Ronaldo's strike, which put the title holders 2-0 up with three minutes left, was his 10th in the European Championship finals, spread across five tournaments going back to 2004.

He beats the previous mark of nine set by France's Michel Platini.