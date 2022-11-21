Manchester United and Portugal national football team forward Cristiano Ronaldo became on Monday the first person in the world to break the barrier of 500 million followers on the Instagram social network (banned in Russia)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Manchester United and Portugal national football team forward Cristiano Ronaldo became on Monday the first person in the world to break the barrier of 500 million followers on the Instagram social network (banned in Russia).

This year, the 37-year-old football star's number of followers increased by 100 million.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain club and Argentina national team striker Lionel Messi has 376 million followers on the social network.

On Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi took part in a Louis Vuitton advertising campaign, playing chess in a photo that went viral on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo is taking part in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which kicked off on Sunday, as part of the Portuguese national football team.