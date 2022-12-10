Cristiano Ronaldo Equals World Record For International Caps Of 196
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 10, 2022 | 11:40 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the men's international world record of 196 selections when he came on as a substitute for Portugal in the second half of their World Cup quarter-final against Morocco
Ronaldo, 37, who had started a second consecutive match on the bench, equalled the record set by Kuwait international Bader Al-Mutawa.
If Portugal goes further in the tournament and Ronaldo plays again, he would become the sole holder of the record although Al-Mutawa remains an active international so could also make more appearances.