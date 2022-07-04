Cristiano Ronaldo is planning to leave Manchester United

As per reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with United’s slow transfer market activity.

According to numerous reports, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer if the Premier League team receives a suitable offer.

However, the Manchester-based club is adamant about keeping the legendary striker with them till the end of his contract.

As per reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with United’s slow transfer market activity. Therefore, he thinks the team still isn’t ready to challenge for different trophies in the upcoming season.

Manchester United’s new manager Erik Ten Hag is keen to work with the superstar and does not want to sell him.

Despite being United's leading scorer and finishing third in the Premier League last season, the 37-year-old Portuguese forward's return to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer was disappointing.

Due to United's sixth-place finish in the Premier League and consequent failure to qualify for the Champions League, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who still has one year on his contract, will likely play in the UEFA Europa League for the first time.