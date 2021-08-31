Cristiano Ronaldo Says Cannot Wait to Play For Manchester United After Sealing Contract

Manchester United football team announced on Tuesday that it has sealed a two-year deal with a twelve-month option with Cristiano Ronaldo, and quoted the Portuguese football star as saying that he cannot wait to play again for the Premier League club after twelve years

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Manchester United football team announced on Tuesday that it has sealed a two-year deal with a twelve-month option with Cristiano Ronaldo, and quoted the Portuguese football star as saying that he cannot wait to play again for the Premier League club after twelve years.

"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again," Ronaldo was quoted as saying in a statement released by Manchester United to confirm the signing of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The superstar, who has won three Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup, and the League Cup with United between 2003 and 2009, said the Red Devils has always had "a special place" in his heart.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskiaer said that "you run out of words to describe Cristiano," as he hailed not only the skills of the 36-year-old player but also his quality as a human being.

"To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person," Gunnar said, adding that Ronaldo's experience will be vital to the younger players in the squad.

On Friday, Manchester United and Italy's Juventus agreed on the transfer of the Portuguese captain, with the English club reportedly paying a fee of 13 milion ($18 million) over the course of five years, plus another 7 million ($9 million) in bonuses.