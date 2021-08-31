UrduPoint.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Says Cannot Wait To Play For Manchester United After Sealing Contract

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:43 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo Says Cannot Wait to Play For Manchester United After Sealing Contract

Manchester United football team announced on Tuesday that it has sealed a two-year deal with a twelve-month option with Cristiano Ronaldo, and quoted the Portuguese football star as saying that he cannot wait to play again for the Premier League club after twelve years

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Manchester United football team announced on Tuesday that it has sealed a two-year deal with a twelve-month option with Cristiano Ronaldo, and quoted the Portuguese football star as saying that he cannot wait to play again for the Premier League club after twelve years.

"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again," Ronaldo was quoted as saying in a statement released by Manchester United to confirm the signing of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The superstar, who has won three Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup, and the League Cup with United between 2003 and 2009, said the Red Devils has always had "a special place" in his heart.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskiaer said that "you run out of words to describe Cristiano," as he hailed not only the skills of the 36-year-old player but also his quality as a human being.

"To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person," Gunnar said, adding that Ronaldo's experience will be vital to the younger players in the squad.

On Friday, Manchester United and Italy's Juventus agreed on the transfer of the Portuguese captain, with the English club reportedly paying a fee of 13 milion ($18 million) over the course of five years, plus another 7 million ($9 million) in bonuses.

Related Topics

Football World Italy Old Trafford Manchester United All Top Premier League Juventus Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Minister of Fore ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

34 minutes ago
 Minister urges need to sensitize youth on climate ..

Minister urges need to sensitize youth on climate change impacts

2 minutes ago
 US Vaccine Mandate for Public Events Could Convinc ..

US Vaccine Mandate for Public Events Could Convince 25% of Unvaccinated to Get J ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abha Airport with two explosive d ..

1 hour ago
 Three months after DR Congo volcano eruption, thou ..

Three months after DR Congo volcano eruption, thousands seeking aid

3 minutes ago
 Drive against dengue gears up in city

Drive against dengue gears up in city

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.