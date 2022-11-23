Cristiano Ronaldo Says Seeks New Challenges, Announces Departure From Manchester United

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo said on Tuesday that he would seek new challenges after announcing his decision to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement with the club

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Football star Cristiano Ronaldo said on Tuesday that he would seek new challenges after announcing his decision to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement with the club.

"Following conversations with Manchester United, we have mutually agreed to end our contract early... I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by Daily Telegraph football correspondent Matt Law.

Ronaldo also wished his former team every success in the ongoing season and in the future.

Manchester United confirmed reports of Ronaldo's departure from the team in a statement published on the club's website.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," the message read.

Last week, Ronaldo's controversial interview with British journalist Piers Morgan on ITV, in which the football star said that he felt "betrayed" by Manchester United's management and coaching staff, including head coach Erik ten Hag, caused a stir and prompted the club to initiate measures against him. In the interview, Ronaldo also said that Manchester United was trying to "force him out."