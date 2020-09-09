UrduPoint.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 100th Goal For Portugal

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th goal for Portugal

Solna, Sweden, Sept 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for Portugal on Tuesday, on the stroke of half-time of a UEFA Nations League match against Sweden.

The 35-year-old Juventus attacker curled in a free-kick from 25 yards over the wall and into the far left corner beyond Sweden's stranded goalkeeper Robin Olsen for a memorable milestone in his trophy-laden career.

