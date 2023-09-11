,

RABAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2023) Popular footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's establishment on the outskirts of Marrakech, Morocco has been transformed into a sanctuary for survivors of the recent devastating earthquake, which has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people in Morocco.

The earthquake, measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale, left a trail of destruction in its wake. In the aftermath of this natural disaster, local residents have sought refuge in any available shelter, including Ronaldo's renowned Pestana CR7 Marrakech hotel.

Known for its luxurious four-star amenities, including an outdoor pool, fitness center, restaurant, and terrace, the hotel has put aside its usual offerings to offer shelter to those in dire need.

Irene Seixas, a Spanish national affected by the earthquake, expressed the community's gratitude for the hotel's assistance: "The hotel is the same. We had to relocate to a new area of Marrakech, where there are more luxury hotels, so to speak. Now we have managed to secure a room at Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel, which is located on the outskirts."

Individuals from various nationalities have gathered in the hotel's lobby, patiently awaiting their turn for refuge. The ordeal has forced many to spend nights on the streets, making the offer of shelter at Ronaldo's hotel a glimmer of hope amid their adversity.