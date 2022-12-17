Croatia Claim Third Place at World Cup After Beating Morocco 2-1

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday.

The game, held at the Khalifa Stadium in Qatar, was attended by over 44,000 fans. Croatia's Josko Gvardiol scored the opener in the seventh minute, while Mislav Orsic scored the decisive goal in the 42nd minute.

Morocco's Achraf Dari scored a goal in the ninth minute.

Gvardiol, 20, became the youngest goalscorer of the Croatian national team at the World Cup, surpassing Ivica Olic (2002).

This is Croatia's second bronze World Cup medal since the 1998 World Cup in France. The team came second at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, their highest achievement to date.