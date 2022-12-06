UrduPoint.com

Croatia Defeat Japan In Penalty Shootout, Advance To FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

Muhammad Rameez Published December 06, 2022 | 01:51 AM

The Croatian national football team defeated the Japanese team in the Last 16 match of the World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The Croatian national football team defeated the Japanese team in the Last 16 match of the World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout.

The match took place at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday. The main and additional time of the match ended with the score 1-1.

Daizen Maeda scored for Japan in the 43rd minute, Ivan Perisic equalized in the 55th.

The Croatians beat the Japanese 3-1 on penalties. Croat goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks.

Silver medalist of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Croatian team will face on December 9 the winner of the Brazil-South Korea match.

More Stories From Sports

