Croatia Defeat Japan In Penalty Shootout, Advance To FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals
Muhammad Rameez Published December 06, 2022 | 01:51 AM
DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The Croatian national football team defeated the Japanese team in the Last 16 match of the World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout.
The match took place at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday. The main and additional time of the match ended with the score 1-1.
Daizen Maeda scored for Japan in the 43rd minute, Ivan Perisic equalized in the 55th.
The Croatians beat the Japanese 3-1 on penalties. Croat goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks.
Silver medalist of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Croatian team will face on December 9 the winner of the Brazil-South Korea match.