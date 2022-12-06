Croatia Defeat Japan in Penalty Shootout, Advance to FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

The Croatian national football team defeated the Japanese team in the Last 16 match of the World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The Croatian national football team defeated the Japanese team in the Last 16 match of the World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout.

The match took place at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday. The main and additional time of the match ended with the score 1-1.

Daizen Maeda scored for Japan in the 43rd minute, Ivan Perisic equalized in the 55th.

The Croatians beat the Japanese 3-1 on penalties. Croat goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks.

Silver medalist of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Croatian team will face on December 9 the winner of the Brazil-South Korea match.