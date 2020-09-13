UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatia Forward Rebic Signs Permanent AC Milan Deal

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 02:20 AM

Croatia forward Rebic signs permanent AC Milan deal

Milan, Sept 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Croatia striker Ante Rebic has joined AC Milan on a five-year deal from Eintracht Frankfurt following a successful spell on loan at San Siro, the Serie A club announced Saturday.

Rebic, 26, finished as Milan's top scorer last term with 12 goals in 30 appearances following his arrival on a season-long loan from Germany.

"AC Milan are pleased to announce the permanent signing of Ante Rebic from Eintracht Frankfurt following his loan spell at the club last season. The Croatian forward's contract will end on 30 June 2025," the club said in a statement.

Rebic was part of the Croatia team that finished runners-up to France at the 2018 World Cup.

Milan, who finished sixth last season, recently extended Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract for another year. They have also signed Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from relegated Brescia and brought in Brahim Diaz on loan from Real Madrid.

Related Topics

Loan World France Germany Frankfurt Milan San Italy Croatia June 2018 From Top Real Madrid AC Milan

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme la ..

2 hours ago

Sepoy embraces martyrdom after IED explosion in NW ..

2 hours ago

Two Russian Surveillance Aircraft Conduct Flight A ..

2 hours ago

FM Qureshi urges ARF members to raise voice agains ..

2 hours ago

Greece Steps Up Military Procurement, Army Recruit ..

2 hours ago

Japanese envoy welcomes commencement of Afghan pea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.