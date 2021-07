TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Croatia won gold in men's pair rowing at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The time of Croatia's Martin and Valent Sinkovic was 6 minutes 15.29 seconds.

Romania's Marius Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosa took silver (6:16.58) and Denmark's Frederic Vystavel and Joachim Sutton won bronze (6:19.88).