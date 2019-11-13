UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatian Footballer Modric Receives Golden Foot Award For Career Achievements

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 04:00 AM

Croatian Footballer Modric Receives Golden Foot Award for Career Achievements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Croatian playmaker Luka Modric received on Tuesday the Golden Foot award, awarded to football players age 29 and older for their contribution to football, career achievements and personality.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday in Monaco. The winner has not yet been announced on the Golden Foot official website, but the press service of the Croatian Football Union has published a photo in which Modric makes a traditional footprint.

Modric, 34, captained the Croatian national football team to the finals of the last year's FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he was also named the best player.

He also won the UEFA Champions League four times with Real Madrid. Last year, he also won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award, as well as The Best FIFA Men's Player and Ballon d'Or awards.

The award was established in 2003, with Italian striker Roberto Baggio becoming its first recipient. Earlier, the award was given mostly to strikers, including Andriy Shevchenko, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and others. However, it was also awarded to goalkeepers Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Buffon, as well as to legendary left back Roberto Carlos.

Related Topics

Football World Russia FIFA Monaco Gold Best Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

4 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

4 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

4 hours ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

4 hours ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

4 hours ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.