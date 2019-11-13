Croatian Footballer Modric Receives Golden Foot Award for Career Achievements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Croatian playmaker Luka Modric received on Tuesday the Golden Foot award, awarded to football players age 29 and older for their contribution to football, career achievements and personality.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday in Monaco. The winner has not yet been announced on the Golden Foot official website, but the press service of the Croatian Football Union has published a photo in which Modric makes a traditional footprint.

Modric, 34, captained the Croatian national football team to the finals of the last year's FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he was also named the best player.

He also won the UEFA Champions League four times with Real Madrid. Last year, he also won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award, as well as The Best FIFA Men's Player and Ballon d'Or awards.

The award was established in 2003, with Italian striker Roberto Baggio becoming its first recipient. Earlier, the award was given mostly to strikers, including Andriy Shevchenko, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and others. However, it was also awarded to goalkeepers Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Buffon, as well as to legendary left back Roberto Carlos.