Croatian Police Says Two People Shot, 10 Officers Injured in Clashes With Football Fans

Muhammad Rameez Published May 22, 2022 | 08:40 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) Two people received gunshot wounds and 10 policemen received various injuries in a clash between fans of Croatian Hajduk football club, based in the city of Split, and local police, Zagreb County Police Administration said on Sunday.

A column of buses, minibuses and cars of about 1,600 Hajduk fans left Croatian capital of Zagreb for Split on Sunday night after a 3:1 loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

According to the police, they stopped at the A1 motorway, blocked all lines in the direction of Karlovac, ignoring police demands and instructions. Several hundred football fans physically attacked the police convoy with hard objects.

"The officers used means of coercion, including firearms, to defend themselves against attack, after which the convoy was again placed under supervision. Perpetrators were identified and apprehended. It was determined that two persons directly involved in the attack have been shot and 10 policemen sustained injuries," the police said, adding that the lives of everyone injured were not at risk.

On Sunday evening, one of the injured fans was taken by ambulance to Karlovac Hospital and is now undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound.

