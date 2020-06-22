UrduPoint.com
Croatia's Borna Coric Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:44 PM

Croatia's Borna Coric tests positive for coronavirus

Croatia's Borna Coric announced on Monday he has tested positive for coronavirus after playing in an exhibition tournament featuring world number one Novak Djokovic

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Croatia's Borna Coric announced on Monday he has tested positive for coronavirus after playing in an exhibition tournament featuring world number one Novak Djokovic.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for COVID-19," the top 50 player posted on Twitter.

On Sunday, another player, Grigor Dimitrov, said he had tested positive after pulling out of the exhibition event.

