Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Croatia's Borna Coric announced on Monday he has tested positive for coronavirus after playing in an exhibition tournament featuring world number one Novak Djokovic.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for COVID-19," the top 50 player posted on Twitter.

On Sunday, another player, Grigor Dimitrov, said he had tested positive after pulling out of the exhibition event.