Croatia's Legendary Football Coach Miroslav Blazevic Dies At 87

Muhammad Rameez Published February 08, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Croatia's famed football coach Miroslav Blazevic -- who led the country to a third-place finish at the 1998 World Cup -- died on Wednesday, the national football federation said. He was 87

Croatia's famed football coach Miroslav Blazevic -- who led the country to a third-place finish at the 1998 World Cup -- died on Wednesday, the national football federation said. He was 87.

"The whole football family has lost 'the coach of all coaches' today," the federation wrote on social media.

Blazevic died in the capital Zagreb after a long fight with cancer, spurring a flood of condolences.

Croatia's national team coach Zlatko Dalic paid his respects, saying he mourned his "football father... a true inspiration for everything I achieved in my coaching career".

"Ciro was unique -- an unsurpassed motivator and speaker... a man with great style and an even bigger soul and that's why we all loved and respected him," Dalic said in a statement, referring to Blazevic by his popular nickname.

