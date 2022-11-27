Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic made one change for his side's crucial World Cup Group F clash with Canada as Marko Livaja replaced Nikola Vlasic at the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

The Croatians were held to a goalless draw in their group opener against Morocco so Dalic freshened up his attack by bringing in Hajduk Split forward Livaja to operate on the right flank.

Croatia, the runners-up at the 2018 World Cup, need a victory against underdogs Canada to get back on track for a place in the last 16.

Canada, playing in their first World Cup for 36 years, were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their opening match and boss John Herdman made one change to his starting line-up.

Club Brugge forward Cyle Larin came in for Reading's Junior Hoilett in Canada's three-man attack.

Starting line-ups: Croatia (4-3-3) Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO) Canada (3-4-3) Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria; Richie Laryea, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Alphonso Davies; Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David Coach: John Herdman (ENG) Referee: Andres Matonte (URU)