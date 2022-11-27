UrduPoint.com

Croatia's Livaja Replaces Vlasic For Canada World Cup Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 27, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Croatia's Livaja replaces Vlasic for Canada World Cup clash

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic made one change for his side's crucial World Cup Group F clash with Canada as Marko Livaja replaced Nikola Vlasic at the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

The Croatians were held to a goalless draw in their group opener against Morocco so Dalic freshened up his attack by bringing in Hajduk Split forward Livaja to operate on the right flank.

Croatia, the runners-up at the 2018 World Cup, need a victory against underdogs Canada to get back on track for a place in the last 16.

Canada, playing in their first World Cup for 36 years, were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their opening match and boss John Herdman made one change to his starting line-up.

Club Brugge forward Cyle Larin came in for Reading's Junior Hoilett in Canada's three-man attack.

Starting line-ups: Croatia (4-3-3) Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO) Canada (3-4-3) Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria; Richie Laryea, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Alphonso Davies; Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David Coach: John Herdman (ENG) Referee: Andres Matonte (URU)

Related Topics

Attack World Canada Brugge Split Milan Buchanan David Reading Hutchinson Belgium Croatia Morocco Sunday 2018 Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

12 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

20 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

20 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

21 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.