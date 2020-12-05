Filip Zubcic produced a storming second descent to win the World Cup giant slalom race in the Italian Alps on Saturday after placing just sixth in the first run

Santa Caterina di Valfurva, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Filip Zubcic produced a storming second descent to win the World Cup giant slalom race in the Italian Alps on Saturday after placing just sixth in the first run.

Slovenia's Zan Kranjec, the first-run leader, finished second with in-form Swiss racer Marco Odermatt in third.

Odermatt is now the giant slalom leader after his second place finish at Soelden.

"It wasn't bad weather it was just snowing and the organisers did a good job shifting the fresh snow," Zubcic said after his second career win.

"I never complain about the weather, I prefer just to find a solution," said the 27-year-old.

The race took place in subzero temperatures and set off from 2100m altitude, dropping 300m to the finish gate with the soft snow slowing progress around the 48 tight gates.

Runner up Kranjic felt differently.

"You could see almost nothing, you needed to be brave and I feel I have nothing to regret in the end," he said.

Overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault of France was fifth as snow drifted constantly on the Santa Caterina slopes.

Defending champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway could only finish 22nd leaving Pinturault to claim precious points in the early running.

There is a second straight giant slalom on the same slopes on Sunday, with overnight snow and poor visibility again expected.

The Italian resort stepped in to stage the third and fourth races of the men's season when French venue Val d'Isere lacked snow.

The women's World Cup super-G at Saint Moritz was cancelled on Saturday after heavy snowfall and wind rendered conditions at the iconic Swiss resort's piste too risky to hold the race, organisers announced.