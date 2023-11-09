Croes approved as replacement for Klein in Netherlands squad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Noah Croes as a replacement for Ryan Klein in the Netherlands squad.

Croes, who has played one ODI, was named as a replacement after Klein was ruled out due to a lower back injury, said a press release.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).