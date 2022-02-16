UrduPoint.com

Crosby Scores 500th Goal As Penguins Rally Past Flyers

Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Canadian hockey superstar Sidney Crosby, who has spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, scored his 500th NHL career goal on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, three-time Stanley Cup winner becomes just the second player in franchise history to reach the milestone, joining hall-of-famer Mario Lemieux, who retired with 690.

"I've been able to witness most of them," Lemieux said of Crosby's goals. "And I'm sure there will be plenty more in the future." Crosby scored his 500th on a power play in the opening period after taking a pass from teammate Evgeni Malkin and beating Flyers goaltender Carter Hart to make it 2-1 for Pittsburgh.

Crosby also added an assist in the third period as the Penguins rallied from a two-goal second period deficit to beat Philadelphia 5-4 in overtime.

After the puck went in Crosby was mobbed by his teammates at the side of the Flyers' net.

It was the 14th goal of the season for Crosby, who is considered one of the greatest NHL players of all-time. It was also his 50th career goal against the Flyers.

The Halifax native now has 46 points in 39 games. He has been leading the team in scoring since returning from an injury that kept him out of the lineup at the beginning of the season.

This was Crosby's biggest score since his "Golden Goal" in overtime that gave Canada the gold medal over the United States in the 2010 Vancouver Olympic hockey final. It is regarded as one of Canada's most iconic sports moments.

Crosby also anchored Canada's gold medal winning team at the Sochi Olympics and earned gold at the 2015 World Championships in the Czech Republic.

Crosby, the No. 1 overall pick in 2005, has only played for the Penguins in his career, and though he's battled injuries this season, he is still at the top of his game.

His career high in goals came in the 2009-10 season, when he finished with 51, and he's topped 30 goals nine times.

Crosby is also the only player in Penguins history to have won both trophies that carry the name of the late Penguins rising star Michel Briere. Crosby won the Michel Briere Memorial Trophy as the MVP of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2004 and 2005 and the Michel Briere Rookie of the Year Award as the top Penguins rookie in 2006.

Briere died in 1971 following injuries sustained in a car crash.

