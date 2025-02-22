Open Menu

Cross Country Championships On Sunday

February 22, 2025

Cross Country Championships on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The Cross Country Championships 2025, will be held in here at the Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9) Islamabad on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference here at Pakistan sports Complex Chairman South Asian SAAF Maj Gen. (R) Mohammad Akram Sahi lauded the preparations for SAAF cross country by Local Organizing Committee (LOC), headed by Brig Sultan Mehmood Satti, (R), Chairman Islamabad Athletics Association (IAA).

The event is being conducted under the auspices of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), he said.

Meanwhile, Satti said this is the first time in 77 years that SAAF Cross Country is being held in Pakistan. Last SAAF Games were held in Islamabad in 2004. Akram Sahi (Ex-President AFP), is presently Chairman SAAF. It's due to his untiring efforts that the Honour of hosting this SAAF Cross Country by AFP has seen the light of the day, he said.

He said all member countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka) of SAAF had shown interest to participate in this mega event.

However at the last moment due to unavoidable circumstances, Indian and Bhutan Teams could not make it. Other member countries featuring in the championship include Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The competitions will be held in two categories including Men 10km and Men under 20 years 8km. Track of 2km is made, for Category - 1(5 Laps) Category -2 (4 Laps), he said.

Satti said teams have been fully facilitated from boarding & lodging point of view. Due to relentless efforts of AFP, Pakistan has emerged in the World Olympics Scene, with Pride of Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem with a gold medal and breaking Olympic Record in Javelin Throw. After cricket, Pakistani Nation has started taking interest in Athletics also like Marathons, Cross Countries, National Athletics Events being organized of International Standards, he said.

He said for holding this event the credit also goes to Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (lPC), Pakistan Sports board (PSB) and AFP.

Ministry of IPC and PSB are totally supporting the SAAF Cross Country. All Ministries (MOI, MOFA, Tourism) and Departments (|G ICT), IG (Punjab), Commissioner ICT, Chairman CDA Islamabad), are hand in glove with AFP, to make this Event a success, he said and also thanked the Rudn Enclave Housing Society for the sponsorship and making the event a success.

