ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) in collaboration with Islamabad Athletics Association (IAA) was organizing Cross Country Championship on December 5 here at the F-7 Markaz, Margalla Road.

According to Secretary AFP Muhammad Zafar the race would begin at 9am. The events for the competition includes Men (10km), Women (10km), Under20 Men (8km) and Under20 Women (6km).

Young and up-coming athletes from all affiliated units of AFP would feature in the one-day event. The winners of the competition would be awarded cash prizes and certificates.

AFP was striving hard to provide frequent competitions and other Athletics activities for athletes and to the athletics community of Pakistan.

AFP would select athletes on the basis of their performances to compete in the South Asian Cross Country Championships scheduled to be held on January 15, 2022 in Nagaland, India.