UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crosswind Sends Alaphilippe And Ineos Clear On Tour

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:52 PM

Crosswind sends Alaphilippe and Ineos clear on Tour

Dutch rookie Wout van Aert won stage 10 of the Tour de France on Monday as Julian Alaphilippe extended his overall lead after a blistering late charge split the peloton

Albi, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Dutch rookie Wout van Aert won stage 10 of the Tour de France on Monday as Julian Alaphilippe extended his overall lead after a blistering late charge split the peloton.

Yellow jersey Alaphilippe started the attack from 20km out and defending champion Geraint Thomas and his Ineos team joined in to leave at least five of their rivals trailing home 1min 36 adrift at the finish in Albi.

Richie Porte, Thibaut Pinot, Jakob Fuglsang, Rigoberto Uran and Mikel Landa all lost time after overall leader Alaphilippe launched a devastating surge in a sudden headwind split the peloton.

Jumbo Visma's Dutch stage winner van Aert claimed his first Tour de France victory beating top sprinters drained by the high-speed run in.

On his debut Tour van Aert, who did well in the spring classics and won two stages on the Dauphine after converting from cyclo-cross, is the latest break out star on an unpredictable 2019 Tour.

Related Topics

Attack France Split Van Lead 2019 All From Top

Recent Stories

Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association ur ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan beat Iran in West Asia Baseball fixture

2 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 186 murder, narcotics case ..

2 minutes ago

NDMA's mobile operation control set up, functional ..

2 minutes ago

Police chalk out security plan for July 20 electio ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, French Defense Ministers Discuss European ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.