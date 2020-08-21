Crowley and Battaash dig deep to land Nunthorpe

Battaash won back-to-back Nunthorpe Stakes on Friday but the star sprinter ridden by Jim Crowley had to really battle to overcome outsider Que Amoro to prevail at York

Crowley had to use the whip on Battaash as Que Amoro headed him at one point in the five-furlong (1,000 metres) Group One contest before his superior class told and the normally undemonstrative jockey punched the air in delight.

That gave Crowley four wins from the first four races on the card taking him to 1,998 career wins with around 300 of those over jumps.

For Battaash it was the six-year-old gelding's 13th win in 23 starts -- his third this season -- and career prize money of just under �1.5 million ($2 million).

It also completed a four-timer for owner Sheikh Hamdan al Maktoum who is enjoying a splendid season with 73 winners.

"That (2,000 winners) will be a nice milestone," Crowley told ITV.

"This fellow is an amazing horse we as a team are very lucky.

"He had to dig very deep. They went a hell of a gallop and there was a heck of a tailwind.

"He normally has races won at halfway but today he had to stick his neck out.

"It was Catch 22 in terms of what I did as Que Amoro was a bit of an outsider (22/1).

"However, I could not give him too much rope and fortunately I judged it just right." Battaash's trainer Charlie Hills was a relieved man admitting at one point he thought it would be touch and go.

"That was relaxing!" joked Hills.

"They were not the easiest conditions, there was a massive tailwind but he knuckled down and Jim gave him a great ride." Crowley had primed himself for the Battaash ride in unbelievable style, landing the first three races on the card including the Lonsdale Cup.

John Gosden may have rested his top stayer Stradivarius -- as he is being aimed at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on October 4 -- but he still provided the winner in the Crowley-ridden Enbihaar.

The 42-year-old Englishman repelled a late challenge from the Irish raider Stratum to take the honours.

Crowley smiled ruefully when asked whether Enbihaar could give Stradivarius a run for his money.

"I don't think she is as good as that," he said.

"It was a war up the straight.

"Mark Johnston's horses are hard to get past (referring to pacesetter Nayef Road).

"Lots of credit to her (Enbihaar). She really toughed it out. She is a super mare."