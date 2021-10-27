UrduPoint.com

Cruz Mallia Set To Miss Pumas November Tests

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:26 AM

Argentina utility back Juan Cruz Mallia said on Tuesday he will be sidelined for up to three weeks with a shoulder injury

Toulouse's Cruz Mallia, 25, is likely to miss the Pumas' three Tests next month including France on November 6, Italy seven days later and Ireland on November 21.

During Saturday's Top 14 victory over Castres he aggravated the issue originally suffered during October 2's loss to Australia.

More Stories From Sports

