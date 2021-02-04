UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CSA Alumni, Showbiz Eleven Cricket To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Muhammad Rameez 37 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:26 PM

CSA alumni, showbiz eleven cricket to mark Kashmir solidarity day

The Civil Services Academy (CSA) alumni will play a friendly cricket match against showbiz eleven to express solidarity with Kashmiri people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday (tomorrow).

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Civil Services academy (CSA) alumni will play a friendly cricket match against showbiz eleven to express solidarity with Kashmiri people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday (tomorrow).

'Kashmir Solidarity Day' is observed on February 5 every year across the globe to show support with the innocent Kashmiri people who have been denied innate right to self-determination by the despotic Indian armed forces and have been exposed to the brutal state oppression.

Kashmir Solidarity Cricket Match will be played at Railway Cricket Stadium, Garhi Shahu at 10:30 a.m. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Renowned film and television stars including Moammar Rana, Saleem Sheikh, Arbaz Khan, Hamid Khan (Sona Chandi fame actor) will represent the showbiz eleven while retired and in-service civil servants and bureaucrats will make up the CSA cricket team.

Related Topics

India Cricket Film And Movies Governor Punjab Showbiz Jammu Moammar Rana Saleem Sheikh February TV

Recent Stories

Former Spanish Health Minister Favored to Win Parl ..

34 seconds ago

ATC seeks arguments on acquittal pleas of Pervaiz ..

36 seconds ago

UAF holds walk, poster, speech competition to mark ..

40 seconds ago

Moscow Awaits Reaction of Int'l Institutions to Ki ..

3 minutes ago

KP IGP inaugurates Hotel Watch App

3 minutes ago

Blood donation camp held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.