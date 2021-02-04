CSA alumni, showbiz eleven cricket to mark Kashmir solidarity day

The Civil Services Academy (CSA) alumni will play a friendly cricket match against showbiz eleven to express solidarity with Kashmiri people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday (tomorrow).

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Civil Services academy (CSA) alumni will play a friendly cricket match against showbiz eleven to express solidarity with Kashmiri people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday (tomorrow).

'Kashmir Solidarity Day' is observed on February 5 every year across the globe to show support with the innocent Kashmiri people who have been denied innate right to self-determination by the despotic Indian armed forces and have been exposed to the brutal state oppression.

Kashmir Solidarity Cricket Match will be played at Railway Cricket Stadium, Garhi Shahu at 10:30 a.m. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Renowned film and television stars including Moammar Rana, Saleem Sheikh, Arbaz Khan, Hamid Khan (Sona Chandi fame actor) will represent the showbiz eleven while retired and in-service civil servants and bureaucrats will make up the CSA cricket team.