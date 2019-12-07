UrduPoint.com
CSA Chief Executive Suspended Over Misconduct Allegations

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:17 PM

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that chief executive Thabang Moroe had been suspended on allegations of misconduct as the body faces a mounting crisis

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that chief executive Thabang Moroe had been suspended on allegations of misconduct as the body faces a mounting crisis.Shortly before it was announced that Moroe had been suspended, the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) called for the resignation of Moroe and the entire CSA board, while a major sponsor announced it would not renew its agreement, linking their withdrawal directly to events which have engulfed the governing body.It also followed a call by the Gauteng Lions, one of CSA's major provincial affiliates, for the resignation of Moroe and the board.Gauteng claimed the support of seven other affiliates, which would give those calling for change a majority on the 14-strong Members' Council, which in turn elects the board.CSA said in a statement that Moroe had been placed on "precautionary suspension" on full pay following reports from CSA's social and ethics committee and the audit and risk committee.

An independent forensic audit would take place.Dave Richardson, the former chief executive of the International Cricket Council, would be consulted about the appointment of an acting chief executive.In a statement issued after a meeting on Friday morning, SACA called for the appointment of a competent acting chief executive and an independent investigation into the affairs of CSA, including a full review of the organisation's financial position."Extremely poor leadership, both at operational level and at board level, is what has got cricket into this disastrous position," said SACA chief executive Tony Irish.Although SACA raised the possibility of industrial action earlier in the week, Irish gave an assurance that such action would only be taken as a last resort and would not take place during a forthcoming tour by England."We are very aware of the importance of this series to the Proteas and to England, to the many fans from both countries and to the media and commercial partners."

