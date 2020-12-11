UrduPoint.com
CSKA Moscow Ends Performance In UEFA Europa League With 1:3 Defeat Against Dinamo Zagreb

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:20 AM

CSKA Moscow Ends Performance in UEFA Europa League With 1:3 Defeat Against Dinamo Zagreb

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Football club CSKA Moscow has ended its performance in the 2020-2021 UEFA Europa League with the 1:3 defeat in the match against Dinamo Zagreb.

The match took place at the Maksimir Stadium in the Croatian capital of Zagreb on Thursday.

Dinamo's goals were scored by defender Josko Gvardiol (28th minute), forward Mislav Orsic (41st minute) and another forward Lirim Kastrati (75th minute), while the only goal of the Russian team by midfielder Kristijan Bistrovic (77th minute).

CSKA became the first Russian team in history that won none out of six matches of the UEFA Europa League's group stage. The team has scored only three out of 18 points and comes fourth. Dinamo comes first with 14 points, Austria's Wolfsberger second with 10 points and Dutch Feyenoord third with five points.

