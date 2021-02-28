UrduPoint.com
CSKA Moscow Hockey Club Claims 6th Victory In KHL Continental League

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 12:23 AM

CSKA Moscow Hockey Club Claims 6th Victory in KHL Continental League

Moscow's CSKA hockey club has defeated Kazan's Ak Bars 1:0, claiming its third consecutive and sixth ever Cup of Continent in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Moscow's CSKA hockey club has defeated Kazan's Ak Bars 1:0, claiming its third consecutive and sixth ever Cup of Continent in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) on Saturday.

"Lars Johansson records 4th shutout (29 saves), Artyom Sergeyev scores only goal, CSKA wins The Cup of Continent as 2020-21 regular season champion," the KHL wrote on Twitter.

According to the results of 60 matches, CSKA has gained 91 points and became the season's champion, while Ak Bars fell one point behind.

CSKA became the first ever club to win the Cup of Continent three times in a row, since other clubs failed to keep the award for longer than two years.

Founded in 2008, Russia's KHL unites 23 clubs from Russia, Belarus, China, Finland, Latvia and Kazakhstan. The KHL is considered to be the largest professional ice hockey league in the world after the North American National Hockey League.

