CSKA Moscow Ties Home Match Against Dinamo Zagreb In UEFA Europa League Group Stage

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 01:00 AM

CSKA Moscow Ties Home Match Against Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Europa League Group Stage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Russian football club CSKA Moscow tied home match against Dynamo Zagreb in the match of the second day of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

The match of Group K, held in Moscow, ended with a score of 0-0.

With two games played and four remaining, CSKA and Dinamo scored two points each. Austria's Wolfsberger AC leads the group with four point, while the Netherlands' Feyenoord has one.

In the next match on November 5, CSKA will play away against Feyenoord, and the Croatian club will face Wolfsberger.

More Stories From Sports

