CSL plans to allow football fans back to stadium in Dalian

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The executive officer of the 2020 Chinese Super League (CSL) Dalian division Guo Bingyan said on Friday that the Chinese Football Association (CFA) is planning to bring football fans back to stadiums in Northeast China's coastal city of Dalian.

The championship-format new CSL season kicked off on July 25 in two competition divisions Dalian and Suzhou, with Dalian city reporting COVID-19 positive cases one day before that time.

As of August 28, the epidemic in Dalian has been effectively controlled with no impact to the closed living and training zone, known as the 'blue zone' for CSL clubs.

The matches in Dalian were run behind closed doors until the just-finished seventh round. Suzhou first allowed spectators back into the stadium on August 22.

In another press conference held in Suzhou on Friday, the chief manager of the CSL company Dong Zheng confirmed that the Suzhou division will open all matches to public, starting from the 10th round. Dong also confirmed that the league's transfer window will be reopened from September 1 to September 30.