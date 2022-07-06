CSL to resume home and away games in August

The Chinese Super League (CSL) will resume home and away games in early August when the second phase of the 2022 season starts, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) : The Chinese Super League (CSL) will resume home and away games in early August when the second phase of the 2022 season starts, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Wednesday.

The opening 10 rounds of the 2022 season will conclude on July 12. The CFA and the CSL preparatory group are currently coordinating and arranging the schedule of remaining games, which will be announced as soon as possible.

"The current plan is that the 11th round will start on August 5 and finish in mid-December," said Guo Bingyan, a senior official from the preparatory group.

According to Guo, for any team who cannot host games in its home city or an alternate city, the CFA will appoint a neutral stadium or arrange away games.

The first phase of the 2022 CSL season got underway in three hubs, namely Dalian, Meizhou and Haikou, after the start of the league was rescheduled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After eight rounds, newly-promoted Wuhan Three Towns lead the standings with 22 points, while defending champions Shandong Taishan sit second with 18 points.