UrduPoint.com

CSL To Resume Home And Away Games In August

Muhammad Rameez Published July 06, 2022 | 07:47 PM

CSL to resume home and away games in August

The Chinese Super League (CSL) will resume home and away games in early August when the second phase of the 2022 season starts, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) : The Chinese Super League (CSL) will resume home and away games in early August when the second phase of the 2022 season starts, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Wednesday.

The opening 10 rounds of the 2022 season will conclude on July 12. The CFA and the CSL preparatory group are currently coordinating and arranging the schedule of remaining games, which will be announced as soon as possible.

"The current plan is that the 11th round will start on August 5 and finish in mid-December," said Guo Bingyan, a senior official from the preparatory group.

According to Guo, for any team who cannot host games in its home city or an alternate city, the CFA will appoint a neutral stadium or arrange away games.

The first phase of the 2022 CSL season got underway in three hubs, namely Dalian, Meizhou and Haikou, after the start of the league was rescheduled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After eight rounds, newly-promoted Wuhan Three Towns lead the standings with 22 points, while defending champions Shandong Taishan sit second with 18 points.

Related Topics

Football China Meizhou Haikou Dalian Wuhan Lead July August From

Recent Stories

WHO to reconvene monkeypox emergency committee

WHO to reconvene monkeypox emergency committee

2 minutes ago
 Netherlands ambassador discussed promotion of trad ..

Netherlands ambassador discussed promotion of trade, investment with Chief Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 AC visits Wah hospital to inspect facilities

AC visits Wah hospital to inspect facilities

2 minutes ago
 Laos records 133 mln USD in trade deficit in June

Laos records 133 mln USD in trade deficit in June

2 minutes ago
 4 hospitals, 26 health centers ready in Mina to se ..

4 hospitals, 26 health centers ready in Mina to serve Hajj pilgrims

16 minutes ago
 34 beggars arrested

34 beggars arrested

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.