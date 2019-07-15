CSNST to help in reviving squash: Jansher Khan

To revive the game of squash in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the inaugural edition of Chief Secretary National Squash Tournament (CSNST) would be held during the ongoing year in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :To revive the game of squash in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the inaugural edition of Chief Secretary National Squash Tournament (CSNST) would be held during the ongoing year in Peshawar.

"It would be an annual event. We believe it would help identify talented bunch of youth, who can shine at the international level," former squash legend Jansher Khan told APP on Monday.

Jansher, who met Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Saleem Khan, said he wanted to see Pakistan once again excelling in squash. "We can encourage our youngsters and polish their skills by holding maximum number of events at the national level," he said.

"I had suggested Muhammad Saleem to hold the Chief Secretary National Squash Tournament to which he had asked for my proposals for holding the tournament in a befitting manner," he said.

Jansher, who had won the World Open a record eight times, and the British Open six times, said he would forward the proposals to the Chief Secretary within two weeks.

Jansher also praised the Chief Secretary for encouraging the game in the province saying because of people like Muhammad Saleem the game would flourish in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary said academies would also be launched in all districts and tribal areas of the province to revive the game of squash. "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration and Chief Secretary Office would do all-out effort to promote squash activities in the province," the Chief Secretary assured Jansher Khan.

He noted that around eight champions, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ruled the world of international squash for 40 years which was an honour for the province. "The said tournament would help in developing players like Jansher Khan who had been a dominating force for Pakistan in the sport of squash," he said.

\395