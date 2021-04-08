Cuban ambassador calls on PSB DG

The Cuban Ambassador to Pakistan Zener J Care Gonzalez called on Director General, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman here at the Pakistan Sports Complex and discussed matters on sports and anti-doping

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Cuban Ambassador to Pakistan Zener J Care Gonzalez called on Director General, Pakistan Sports board (PSB), Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman here at the Pakistan Sports Complex and discussed matters on sports and anti-doping.

Zener J Care said, "This meeting has been due since long in view of the 6-7 year gap in relationship between the two countries. Now the time has come to make up this loss." The ambassador offered coaching services for Pakistani Boxers, Judo and Volleyball players, said a press release issued here.

Zener said Pakistan can also benefit from Cuban experts in the field of anti-doping as they had qualified professionals in this field along with latest equipments.

He apprised that their anti-doping experts could train the Pakistani officials as well to mitigate doping from sports.

The ambassador requested the Director General, PSB for providing coaching services to the Cuban Hockey and Squash Players on reciprocal basis.

Asif Zaman thanked the Cuban government for providing the services of boxing coaches to Pakistan during 2006-10. He hoped that sports relationship between Pakistan and Cuba would be revised as there was a big potential in this area.