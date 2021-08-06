UrduPoint.com

Cuban Boxer Cruz Wins Olympic Gold In Heavyweight Category

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 11:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Cuban boxer Julio Cruz defeated Russia's Muslim Gadzhimagomedov in the heavyweight category final bout at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday.

Cruz became a double Olympic champion after this 5-0 victory.

Related Topics

Russia Tokyo Olympics Muslim Boxer

