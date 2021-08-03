UrduPoint.com

Cuban Iglesias Adds Tokyo Olympic Boxing Gold To 2012 Title

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Cuba's Roniel Iglesias defeated British hope Pat McCormack on unanimous points to win his second Olympic boxing gold medal on Tuesday in Tokyo

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Cuba's Roniel Iglesias defeated British hope Pat McCormack on unanimous points to win his second Olympic boxing gold medal on Tuesday in Tokyo.

The 32-year-old's masterclass brought him the welterweight title in the Japanese capital, to go with his London 2012 light-welterweight gold and bronze at Beijing 2008.

McCormack, 26, had to settle for silver. His twin brother, Luke, lost in the round of 16 in the lightweight category in Tokyo.

It capped a mixed day for Britain's strongly fancied boxing team.

In the men's flyweight quarter-finals, another of Britain's highly rated boxers, Galal Yafai, claimed a split-points decision over Cuba's Yosbany Veitia to earn himself at least bronze.

The 28-year-old, who has two brothers that are also boxers, faces Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov in the semi-finals on Thursday.

But there was defeat for Caroline Dubois -- sister of hard-hitting heavyweight pro Daniel -- as she was squeezed out in the women's lightweight quarter-finals.

