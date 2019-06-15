Culture & Sports Gala at Banda Daud Shah concluded

A two-day Culture and Sports Gala organized for the local youth of various regions by MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. at Teri Chowk Complex of Tehsil Banda Daud Shah concluded after spreading smiles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ):A two-day Culture and Sports Gala organized for the local youth of various regions by MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. at Teri Chowk Complex of Tehsil Banda Daud Shah concluded after spreading smiles.

MOL Pakistan organized this culture and fun-filled event as part of its CSR initiatives which was widely praised by the local elders and the youth.

Like previous year, the gala included cricket, volley ball, tug of war, Konali (Kabaddi), Neza Baazi and football etc. Nonetheless, the most popular Khattak dance and horse dance enthralled the audiences with the magnificent performances.

This year, the participation spread out from the southern areas of D. I. Khan and Lakki Marwat as well. A large segment of communities from surrounding villages witnessed the sporting activities, thus making the gala a huge success. Officials of MOL Pakistan, local councilors and elders also attended the closing ceremony.

In his message, MD/CEO of MOL Pakistan, Dr. Gabor Vakarcs said that MOL Pakistan has been present in Pakistan since 1999 and we have maintained our support to the local communities throughout these years. As a responsible corporate entity, MOL Pakistan is highly determined to continue with activities that are focused on showcasing the talents of the youth of our operational areas.

Similarly, Mr. Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa & Pakistan in his message commented that MOL Group is very proud of the fact that we are helping to preserve the customs and traditions of the areas we work in Pakistan.

Konali, tent pegging and horse dancing are age old traditions being followed by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. MOL is very happy to promote and support these activities for the youth. He especially thanked the local administration for extending support for holding such a mega event for the region.

After tough competitions, team of Makori won the volleyball title while Lakki Marwat won Konali and the D.I. Khan team stood first in horse race.

At the closing ceremony Mr. Tariq Javed, Head of Community Development, MOL Pakistan, distributed the shields and trophies amongst the winners and runners-up teams.

The youth and the local elders of the communities thanked MOL Pakistan for a great event and looked forward to similar events in the coming years.